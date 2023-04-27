DECATUR — A scheduled preliminary hearing involving the Decatur couple accused of allowing their pet dog to freeze and suffer to the point where it had to be put down, got delayed Thursday.

This time a human tragedy, unspecified during the Macon County Circuit Court hearing, meant the case could not go ahead.

Attorney Fallon Conner appeared in place of lead defense attorney Daniel Fultz and she told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that Fultz was facing a personal family issue and could not be present.

State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the prosecution would have no objection to delaying the hearing. The case was set for a new hearing May 11.

Defendants Mark A. Miller Jr., 42, and 39-year-old Nyssa Richardson-Miller, who were not present, are charged with animal cruelty. Prosecutors say they allowed their pet pit bull called Berry Blue to freeze and suffer in brutal temperatures just before Christmas.

Blue was found in such bad shape it was too late to save him, and Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said the dog had to be euthanized. Four other pet dogs in various stages of suffering were seized and have since made full recoveries in the custody of the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.

Miller is charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one charge of cruelty to animals. He also faces five counts of being a felon in possession of an unsterilized dog. Illinois law says felons with certain records are not allowed to own any dog unless it is spayed or neutered.

Richardson-Miller is charged with one count of cruelty to animals. Both defendants have yet to enter formal pleas to their respective charges.

Watching the proceedings Thursday was a large contingent of blue-clad protestors from a group called Justice for Blue. They said they understood that Thursday’s hearing could not go ahead but vowed to stick with the case and keep showing up as a way to draw attention to the issue of animal cruelty.

The group founder is Courtney Pritchett, who said she has been involved from the very beginning. She said she was the person who alerted law enforcement after driving by the Miller couple’s yard and seeing Blue in distress.

“I could see him kind of hunched over, stumbling, staggering, just lethargic-acting,” said Pritchett. “Within minutes he collapsed on the ground; I’d say the wind chills were negative 20-plus that day — it was brutal outside.”

Pritchett said Blue’s case has become symbolic of the suffering that can be inflicted on companion animals and highlights the need to stop it. She said that will happen when the public decides to take action.

“We need to look out for our furry friends,” she said. “And if you are seeing something you don’t think is right and you see an animal suffering, say something: call animal control or, if it's after hours, call the Macon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Just step up; be that voice.”

