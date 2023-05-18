DECATUR — As a crowd of anti-cruelty activists looked on, one of them sobbing, a judge found probable cause to try Mark A. Miller Jr. on a charge of allowing a pet dog to freeze and suffer outdoors to the point where it had to be euthanized.

The Thursday hearing in Macon County Circuit Court was on the one felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Miller, 42, denies that charge and is also pleading not guilty to a lesser charge of cruelty to animals. He further denies five counts alleging he was a felon in possession of an unsterilized dog; Illinois law forbids felons with certain criminal records from owning dogs unless they are spayed or neutered.

Miller was represented by attorney Dan Fultz and his questioning of prosecution witness Sgt. Ron Atkins with the Macon County Sheriff’s Office suggested one plank of the defense strategy: that Miller had not been responsible for Berry Blue, the pit bull found collapsed and unresponsive in the yard of home in the 4300 block of North Taylor Road on December 23.

On cross-examination, Fultz asked Atkins, the animal control administrator for the sheriff’s office, if he had seen Miller at the Taylor Road address?

Atkins replied that he had not, and doesn’t know if the defendant was there when police arrived after being alerted to the dog’s condition.

“With regard to the admission that you testified to about him being one of the owners of the animal, was that captured on any kind of recording equipment? Were you wearing a body cam or was that in a formal interview with the sheriff’s department or anything of that nature?” Fultz asked.

Atkins replied that he had not interviewed Miller but the defendant had acknowledged ownership of Berry Blue in an earlier court hearing. That hearing related to the care of four other distressed dogs which had been seized from the Taylor Road property and have since made a full recovery. Miller is now paying for their care after being ordered to by a judge.

“It was an open statement in court,” Atkins told Fultz, referring to Miller's ownership of the dog.

Fultz was later seen in the courtroom making arrangements to get a transcript of that court hearing.

Questioned earlier by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Atkins said Miller had been consulted before the decision was made to euthanize the dog. “And in filling out the paperwork for the animal… for which we have copies of, Mr. Miller indicated that he was one of the owners of the animal?” Rueter asked. Atkins said that was correct.

He also said that Nyssa R. Richardson-Miller, a co-defendant in the case charged with a single count of animal cruelty, had also identified Miller as Berry Blue’s owner.

“She was spoken to about the case as well and she indicated that she had called Mr. Miller indicating the animal was suffering in the cold and she was told by him not to bring the dog in or not to bring the dog inside?” asked Rueter.

“Correct,” said Atkins.

The officer said police had been alerted by a passer-by, Courtney Pritchett, who had become alarmed after seeing the dog staggering and stumbling around in the yard. Atkins said the air temperature was just above freezing with snow squalls and high winds, creating brutal windchill conditions.

“Ultimately, the dog was taken to the University of Illinois for examination and, at that examination, doctors determined the animal was suffering from hypothermia,” Rueter said.

After finding probable cause, Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith scheduled a pretrial hearing for August 9, and ordered Richardson-Miller, who was not in court Thursday, to be present at that time for a status hearing in her case.

Distressed by Berry Blue’s fate, Pritchett went on to found a group called Justice for Blue, which seeks to draw attention to cases of animal cruelty. Some 24 members of the group, all wearing distinctive blue shirts, packed the public benches for Thursday’s hearing.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson