Another coronavirus death, 20 new cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — A woman in her 60s is Macon County’s latest coronavirus-related death, officials said Thursday.

That brings the county's death total to 27, the announcement from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said.

Officials also reported 20 new cases. However, because a previously reported case has since been determined to be a permanent resident of another county, the total number of cases only increase by 19 to 898.

Here is more information about the cases:

