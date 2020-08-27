Another coronavirus death, 20 new cases reported in Macon County

DECATUR — A woman in her 60s is Macon County’s latest coronavirus-related death, officials said Thursday.
That brings the county's death total to 27, the announcement from the Joint Crisis Communication Team said.
Officials also reported 20 new cases. However, because a previously reported case has since been determined to be a permanent resident of another county, the total number of cases only increase by 19 to 898.
Here is more information about the cases:
