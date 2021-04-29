Another double-digit COVID day for Macon County

CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions , for Vaccinated Americans. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the new guidelines on Tuesday. Those who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks when outdoors and socially distanced from others. The CDC's guidance extends to small outdoor gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, as well. The CDC continues to recommend masks for situations in which the vaccination of others is unknown, . including outdoor sporting events, concerts and other large gathering places and events. For indoor spaces including malls and movie theaters, the CDC continues to advise wearing a mask. The CDC's new guidelines come as mass vaccinations in the U.S. continue to exceed two million a day. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated that the pandemic in the U.S. will likely reach a turning point “within a few weeks.”
DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The announcement from the
Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week, which peaked tat 44 on Wednesday.
To date, the county has reported 10,480 cases. Of those, 349 remain in isolation, 13 are hospitalized and 189 have died.
The county is currently on
the state's COVID warning list for exceeding two of the metrics used to track its spread. Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 38 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.
Scenes of celebration and horror: 29 iconic photos that were taken on April 29
1931: Herbet Hoover
Bryan Untiedt, 13, poses with U.S. President Herbert Hoover on the White House grounds on April 29, 1931, when he was the guest of the president and Mrs. Hoover. Untiedt, the hero of the Colorado bus tragedy, was invited to come to Washington as the guest of the president when the news of his heroism became known.
Children were trapped on the bus for over 30 hours in subzero temperatures before being found. In the end, five children, and the bus driver, who left the bus to search for help, perished. Untiedt was recognized as a hero for using his clothing to save other classmates. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1941: Plane christening
These models, part of a group of 48, representing each of the 48 states, christened 48 light airplanes at La Guardia field, New York, April 29, 1941. The planes, named for each of the states of the union will tour the country on behalf of the royal air force benevolent fund of the United States. (AP Photo)
AP
1942: Alaska Civil Defense
Three of Juneau, Alaska's armed volunteer guards take their stand during a practice drill, April 29, 1942. All over Alaska, indigenous people and whites alike are rushing civilian defenses in anticipation of any attempt by the Japanese to send long-range bombers against this American outpost or invade. (AP Photo)
STR
1943: Franklin D. Roosevelt
Joining with hundreds of soldiers, U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt attended Easter services in the Fort Riley Amphitheater on April 29, 1943. The presided was seated with Governor Andrew Schoeppel of Kansas and Brig. Gen. Rufus R. Ramey. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1944: Berlin Bombed
Large forces of the U.S. 8th AAF B-24 Liberators and B-17 Flying Fortresses under an umbrella of fighter cover attacked the German capital again in the greatest daylight air attack, on April 29, 1944, in Berlin. In the lower left hand corner clouds of black smoke are seen rising from direct hits of the Tempelhof Railway marshalling yards, largest in Berlin. Above this, bursts can also be seen on the Anhalter railway station and tracks, and to the left and slightly above Anhalter, the new large Nazi Air Ministry buildings in the heart of Berlin seen under a heavy concentration of bombs. The famous Tempelhof airport is seen on the right. (AP Photo)
AP
1944: USS BON HOMME RICHARD LAUNCHING
The $60,000,000 naval aircraft carrier USS Bon Homme Richard, named after the continental frigate commanded by John Paul Jones, slides down the ways at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, N.Y., April 29, 1944. The 27,100-ton carrier of the Essex class is 850-feet long and designed to carry half a million pounds of warplanes. The Williamsburg Bridge can be seen in the background. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1945: Belsen concentration camp
A young girl prisoner at the Belsen concentration camp in Germany shows the result of her brutal treatment, April 29, 1945. After allied forces liberated the town they found some 60,000 civilians suffering from typhus, typhoid and dysentery, and many thousands of the dead. Huts capable of housing about 30 people in many cases were housing as many as 500. (AP Photo)
AP
1945: Dachau
Prisoners look out from behind a barbed wire enclosure at the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, shortly after the camp is liberated April 29, 1945. (AP Photo)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
1951: U.S. Marines Return From Korea
Bands and Drum majorettes greet 1300 men of the first Marine Division upon their arrival at San Diego, Calif., April 29, 1951 aboard the transport USS Sgt. Sylvester Antale from Korea They are the first Marines to return under armed forces rotation system. (AP Photo)
AP
1953: Big Cheese
Big round cakes of Swiss cheese are rolled to an examination at Salvator Hall in Munich, West Germany, April 29, 1953. The testing of the cheese is an annual affair conducted by the German Agricultural Association. (AP Photo/Henrich Sanden)
Henrich Sanden
1954: CHARLIE CHAPLIN , SALVADOR DALI
Charlie Chaplin, right, hands an autograph to a female fan, before dinner with Salvador Dali, the artist, in a Rome restaurant on the night of April 29, 1954. Dali is in Rome to organize an exhibition of 40 of his paintings and Chaplin came to Rome to attend the wedding of English movie actress Dawn Addams and Roman Prince Vittorio Massimo which he attended earlier in the day. Also Mrs Chaplin, former Oona O'Neill, joined in the dinner. (AP Photo/Mario Torrisi)
MARIO TORRISI
1954: Joseph McCarthy
Senator McCarthy (R-Wis) handles another photograph, not yet introduced into evidence, but mentioned at the hearing April 29, 1954 before the Senate Investigations Subcommittee. Pvt. G. David Schine was asked about this picture described as showing Maj. Gen. Kirke Lawton, Sen. McCarthy and others at a hearing last year. Just what significance this picture may have was not developed when the committee quit for the day. Back of the photo is Sen. Henry Jackson (D-Wash) and taking a drink of water is Francis Carr. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1954: New York Stock Exchange
Brokers and clerks throng the floor of here, April 30, 1954 as the stock market moved ahead for the second straight session into new highs since 1930. The Bullish Movement was a continuation of the April 29 surge when the market hit the highest levels in 24 years. Phone and Quatation clearks are stationed in the floor enclosures. (AP Photo)
Anonymous
1960: Steve Allen
Wearing a throat microphone and with a small recorder beside him, Steve Allen arrives from home at his studio parking lot in Hollywood, April 29, 1960. Allen does not want to miss an idea, so when he gets one during the 20 minute ride he dictates it to the machine. (AP Photo)
AP - LOS ANGELES
1962: John F. Kennedy, Jacqueline Kennedy
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Kennedy leave Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, Washington, April 29, 1962, after attending Mass. Mrs. Kennedy wears a while mantilla to cover her head. (AP Photo/William J. Smith)
William J. Smith
1964: Ringo Starr
Beatle drummer Ringo Starr eases the pain on a wax likeness of himself with a cigarette, during the unveiling ceremony for four wax models of the Beatles at Madame Tussaud’s Waxworks, in London, England, on April 29, 1964. All four Beatles attended. (AP Photo.)
Frank Tewkesbury
1966: Martin Luther King
Yolanda King, daughter of Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, watches from the podium at left, as her father gestures during a speech at a political rally in Montgomery, Ala., April 29, 1966. She is accompanying her father on a three day tour of Alabama as he encourages blacks to vote as a block in the May 3 Alabama primary election. (AP Photo/Jack Thornell)
JACK THORNELL
1969: Duke Ellington; Richard Nixon
President Nixon and Duke Ellington break into laughter on the stage in the East Room of the White House, April 29, 1969, during Ellington's 70th birthday party. The President presented Ellington with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor. (AP Photo/Harvey Georges)
HARVEY GEORGES
1970: Apollo 11 Crew
The three Apollo 11 astronauts whose flight last July was the first to land men on the moon are recipients of the Gen. Thomas D. White Space Trophy in Washington, April 29, 1970. From left are Michael Collins of the crew. Air Force Secretary Robert C. Seamans, Jr., NASA Administrator Dr. Thomas O. Paine, and crewman Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. Neil Armstrong, commander of the flight, was not present. The trophy memorializes a former Air Force chief of staff. (AP Photo/Charles Harrity)
Charles Harrity
1972: Muhammad Ali
Three very young admirers wore differing expressions as they watched Muhammad Ali go through a workout in North West Eagles Hall at North Vancouver on April 29, 1972 in preparation for his Monday meeting with Toronto?s George Chuvalo at Vancouver Coliseum. (AP Photo/Sal Veder)
Sal Veder
1978: Edward Koch Meets Miss U.S.A. Contestants
Kim Tomes, from Texas, the reigning Miss U.S.A., gives New York Edward Koch a kiss as he greets 51 Miss U.S.A. contestants on the steps of New York's City Hall, Thursday, April 13, 1978 at right is Miss New York, Darlene Cara Javits, of Plainview. The beauty queens are in New York on a visit, and a New Miss U.S.A. will be selected in Charleston, S.C. on April 29. (AP Photo/Pickoff)
Pickoff
1984: Killer Tornado
Killer Tornado - A tornado that touched down in Wisconsin's Waukesha County Friday, April 29, 1984, and killed a women was photographed by 13-year-old Carston Buehler from his backyard. The tornado was one of several touching down in the state. (AP-Photo/Carston Buehler)
CARSTON BUEHLER
1985: March Of Dimes Walkathon
Thousands of people walk south on New York's Lexington Ave. for the 14th annual WalkAmerica, sponsored by the Greater New York March of Dimes Birth Defects Foundation, which began and ended at the Central Park Bandshell, April 29, 1985. (AP Photo/Frankie Ziths)
Frankie Ziths
1986: SPACE SHUTTLE DISASTER
A military honor guard carries the remains of one of the crew members of the Space Shuttle Challenger at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Tuesday, April 29, 1986, as the body was being transferred to Dover, Del. Seven crew members were killed in the Jan. 28th explosion. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)
PHIL SANDLIN
1992: LA RIOTS
Demonstrators protest the verdict in the Rodney King beating case in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Wednesday, April 29, 1992 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut
1996: RENT
The cast of "Rent" takes a curtain call after the Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical opened on Broadway Monday night, April 29, 1996, in New York. "Rent," which celebrates survival among the artists and homeless of New York's East Village, arrived triumphantly to the Nederlandr Theater after a successful run off-Broadway. It originally opened in February, a few weeks after the death of its 35-year-old creator, Jonathan Larson. (AP Photo/Wally Santana)
WALLY SANTANA
2004: WORLD WAR II MEMORIAL
With the Lincoln Memorial in the background, visitors tour the World War II Memorial in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2004. A national monument to the 16 million U.S. men and women who served during World War II opened to the public Thursday. (AP Photo/Adele Starr)
ADELE STARR
2011: Britain Royal Wedding
Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London,Friday April 29, 2011, following their wedding at Westminster Abbey. (AP Photo/John Stillwell, Pool)
John Stillwell
