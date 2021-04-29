Another double-digit COVID day for Macon County

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The announcement from the Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week, which peaked tat 44 on Wednesday.

To date, the county has reported 10,480 cases. Of those, 349 remain in isolation, 13 are hospitalized and 189 have died.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county is currently on the state's COVID warning list for exceeding two of the metrics used to track its spread. Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 38 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.