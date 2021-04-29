 Skip to main content
Another double-digit COVID day for Macon County
COVID | LOCAL, STATE

CDC Eases Outdoor Mask Restrictions , for Vaccinated Americans. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced the new guidelines on Tuesday. Those who are fully vaccinated can forgo masks when outdoors and socially distanced from others. The CDC's guidance extends to small outdoor gatherings of people who are fully vaccinated, as well. The CDC continues to recommend masks for situations in which the vaccination of others is unknown, . including outdoor sporting events, concerts and other large gathering places and events. For indoor spaces including malls and movie theaters, the CDC continues to advise wearing a mask. The CDC's new guidelines come as mass vaccinations in the U.S. continue to exceed two million a day. Dr. Anthony Fauci recently stated that the pandemic in the U.S. will likely reach a turning point “within a few weeks.”

DECATUR — Macon County health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The announcement from the Macon County Health Department continued a streak of double-digit case counts this week, which peaked tat 44 on Wednesday.

To date, the county has reported 10,480 cases. Of those, 349 remain in isolation, 13 are hospitalized and 189 have died.

The county is currently on the state's COVID warning list for exceeding two of the metrics used to track its spread. Officials said the number of cases per 100,000 people exceeds the recommended threshold of 50, and emergency department visits for COVID-19 illness have increased for two consecutive weeks.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,394 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 38 additional deaths. To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,331,848 cases, including 21,927 deaths.

