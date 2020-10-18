Another new 90 COVID cases in Macon County as virus spike continues

DECATUR — Macon County’s spiking tally of COVID-19 cases continued with 90 newly-confirmed diagnoses reported Sunday evening by health officials.

That brings the total of cases logged since Oct. 10 to more than 500, and the overall total of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 2,525.

Out of that number, 1,145 have been released from isolation, 1,303 are isolating at home, 29 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

Macon County was added to the state’s COVID-19 warning list Friday, meaning the county could face additional restrictions if the numbers of infections keep trending upwards.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 344,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100.