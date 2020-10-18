 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another new 90 COVID cases in Macon County as virus spike continues
0 comments
alert top story
CORONAVIRUS

Another new 90 COVID cases in Macon County as virus spike continues

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Macon County’s spiking tally of COVID-19 cases continued with 90 newly-confirmed diagnoses reported Sunday evening by health officials.

That brings the total of cases logged since Oct. 10 to more than 500, and the overall total of cases in the county since the start of the pandemic to 2,525.

Out of that number, 1,145 have been released from isolation, 1,303 are isolating at home, 29 are hospitalized and 48 have died.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Macon County was added to the state’s COVID-19 warning list Friday, meaning the county could face additional restrictions if the numbers of infections keep trending upwards.

On Sunday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,245 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths. The state is now reporting a total of 344,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 11-17 is 5.3%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 79,296 specimens for a total of 6,775,553. As of last night, 2,012 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 408 patients were in the intensive care unit and 157 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News