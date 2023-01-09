App helps find stolen phone and catch Decatur thief, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur woman’s cell phone tracker app helped trace the man who had stolen it, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the woman reported her $400 Apple iPhone 8 was taken Dec. 6 while she was at a Decatur business.

Officer Tanner Brummitt, who signed the affidavit, said the woman was later able to track her phone using the app. She then discovered it had been “submitted to a phone recycling kiosk” inside the Kroger store at 3070 N. Water St. which had paid out $11 for it.

Brummitt said the phone had been picked up by the company that runs the kiosk on Dec. 8. Police contacted the firm and the phone was returned and given back to the owner. Officers were also given a copy of the transaction record when the phone was posted into the kiosk.

“The transaction recorded the phone, the subject submitting the phone, their ID and photos of the subject,” said Brummitt.

Police recognized the 63-year-old suspect and he was arrested Dec. 26 and booked on a preliminary charge of theft. Brummitt says the suspect has a long criminal history and court records show he was sentenced to six years in prison in June of 2014 on a burglary conviction.

A check of Macon County Jail records Monday showed that the man remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, requiring him to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

