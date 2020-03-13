Area departments respond to a fire involving a propane tank

MOULTRIE COUNTY — Area fire departments were called to the scene of a propane tank fire Friday afternoon in Moultrie County.
Captain Chris Wright of the Sullivan Fire Department said the situation was causing around a mile of roads near the 2351 County Road 500 East between Dalton City and Lovington to be blocked off.
Other departments said no further information could be shared at this time.
