Area fire crews busied with field and grass fires

CERRO GORDO — Lance Muirhead and his father, Mathew, knew the gravity of the situation Wednesday evening when they saw smoke coming from a nearby field.
The Cerro Gordo farmers, who planned to harvest corn that afternoon, instead assisted their neighbors alongside several fire departments in an attempt to subdue a spreading field fire spanning from Fitzgerald Road to Ridge Road.
“If the roles were reversed, we know they would’ve done the same for us,” Lance Muirhead said. “Fortunately for us, we had already cut our beans in that area, but the wind was extremely wicked and the field conditions were so dry that the fire was growing at an exponential rate, so there’s really no telling how much more damage it could have caused.”
Butch Hildebrand, assistant chief of the Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District, estimated nearly 500 acres of cut beans, cut corn and standing corn fields were burned up, but was able to be stopped before reaching a nearby residence and shed. Hildebrand on Thursday afternoon said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
It was one of many such fires across the region on Wednesday.
The Coles County 911 center dispatched 13 calls to area fire departments, county Emergency Management Agency Director Jim Hilgenberg said.
Hilgenberg is also chief of the Cooks Mills Fire Protection District and said that department responded to a field fire and to a fire on Interstate 57 and assisted with one in Moultrie County as well.
“It doesn’t take much of a spark,” he said of the fire-ready conditions Wednesday. “It was just tinder dry.”
Fire crews that responded to a field fire near Ashmore were aided by neighboring farmers who used tillage equipment to clear standing corn, Ashmore Fire Protection District Chief Clay Berner said.
With the high winds and other conditions, removing the corn was the only way to form a break in the fire, he said.
“With standing corn, you can’t get in front of it,” Berner said.
Crews from the Lincoln, Hutton and Kansas fire protection districts helped with the fire but the Lincoln and Kansas crews eventually had to leave to handle other fire calls, he added.
Crews battled a brush fire along the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail in Mattoon amid high winds while also receiving two other calls for service, including for a structure fire, within seven minute of each other early Wednesday evening.
Chief Jeff Hilligoss said Mattoon Fire Department crews were dispatched at 4:52 p.m. to the brush fire along the bike path, just west of the trail's underpass at Interstate 57.
"Crews arrived on scene to find the brush fire had crossed the bike path and was burning on both sides. Access and the strong winds made this fire very challenging," Hilligoss said.
The brush fire occurred next to an Ameren Illinois substation and under transmission lines. Ameren crews were on scene to assist.
Hilligoss said a Mattoon police officer on scene was told that a witness on the bike trail heard a loud “pop," observed sparks and then began to see the smoke from the brush fire. The incident is still under investigation.
Berner and Hilgenberg both said field fires during harvest are often due to a heated combine part coming in contact with dry combustible plant material. Floating chaffs can carry sparks and help the fire spread, Berner said.
They urged farmers to have tillage equipment nearby to help clear a field if a fire develops. Farmers should check and clean their equipment daily, also.
Hilgenberg also said brush burning and other open burning shouldn’t take place during such conditions and any recreational or other fire should “be watched very closely.”
Wednesday's "very gusty winds" and low humidity made for conditions "more typical of the southwest United States," said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.
Cooler temperatures and the small amount of rain the area received on Thursday "kind of reset the atmosphere" but wasn't enough to relieve the current drought conditions, he said.
October averages just more than 3 inches of rain but before Thursday there had only been about one-third of an inch for the month, Craig also said. He said the outlook for the next couple of weeks is for slightly above average amounts of precipitation, however.
Valerie Wells and Garrett Karsten contributed to this report.
