Areas of fog expected in Macon County Friday morning, weather service says
MACON COUNTY — Patchy, dense fog could delay Macon County commuters this morning, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.

Areas of fog are expected until 9 a.m. Friday, the weather service said, with visibility below one-fourth of a mile.

The National Weather Service at Lincoln urges drivers to use low beam headlights, allow for plenty of distance between vehicles and to use precaution where pedestrians are present.

