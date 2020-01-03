Areas of fog expected in Macon County Friday morning, weather service says

7 Day Forecast
MACON COUNTY — Patchy, dense fog could delay Macon County commuters this morning, the National Weather Service at Lincoln said.
Areas of dense fog have developed early this morning in central and SE Illinois, and should continue until morning. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/JfNfcXAypw— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 3, 2020
Areas of fog are expected until 9 a.m. Friday, the weather service said, with visibility below one-fourth of a mile.
The National Weather Service at Lincoln urges drivers to use low beam headlights, allow for plenty of distance between vehicles and to use precaution where pedestrians are present.
