Argument leads to assault, hijacking, Decatur police report

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur woman’s decision to give an ex-boyfriend a lift ended with her being attacked and her vehicle hijacked Friday evening.

Police would later intercept the vehicle and take the former boyfriend into custody Friday night after a car chase.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said the trouble had started just before 5 p.m. when the 35-year-old victim agreed to give the 47-year-old former boyfriend a ride after meeting him in the 1000 block of North Water Street.

Carroll said they drove to an address where the man lived. The man got out of the vehicle and, after arguing with some people at a house there, came back to the car and told the woman they were leaving. The woman did not want to go with him and an argument then broke out between the two of them.

“While they were arguing, he went up to the driver’s side door and grabbed the keys out of her hand,” added Carroll. “He punched her, got her out of the car and she fell to the ground. He then ran over to the vehicle and got into it and drove away.”

Police circulated information that the vehicle was stolen and Carroll said a patrol spotted the vehicle around 9 p.m. at the intersection of East Prairie Avenue and North 22nd Street. Officers gave chase after the car took off, and the driver was cornered and arrested in the 1100 block of East Eldorado Street.

The man remained held in the Macon County Jail Sunday on preliminary charges of vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery and committing domestic battery while having a prior conviction for the same offense. He was also charged with fleeing and eluding police and driving on a revoked license. Bail was set at $15,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,500 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

