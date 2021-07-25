Argument leads to Mount Zion woman being strangled, police report

MOUNT ZION — An argument over cleaning their apartment resulted in a Mount Zion man repeatedly strangling a woman until she passed out, police report.

A sworn affidavit filed by the Mount Zion Police Department said the 25-year-old woman told police she had been strangled twice on the night of July 15 and then punched in the mouth. Police noted she had a swollen lower lip, red marks around her neck and other signs of injury. The woman also showed officers a bruise turning purple on her right hip which she said resulted from being punched the previous day.

Officers found the 20-year-old man asleep in a bedroom of the home and had trouble getting him to wake up, the affidavit said. When the man recovered, he said their argument had been about another woman, not cleaning, and denied assaulting the woman.

Police believed her story and he was booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery involving strangulation. A check of the Macon County Jail Sunday said the man remained in custody in lieu of bail set at $20,000, meaning he must post $2,000 to bond out.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

