Armed and unemployed Decatur man arrested for dealing drugs, police report

DECATUR — An armed and unemployed Decatur man whose car was loaded with cannabis and cash was arrested on charges of being a drug dealer, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 22-year-old man’s vehicle had been pulled over the night of Sept. 17 for breaking the speed limit near Division and Lowber streets. The affidavit said police soon discovered the man was wanted in connection with an allegation of theft and then a police dog alerted to the odor of cannabis coming from his car.

The man told police there was both drugs and a gun in his vehicle, and the affidavit said police found 130 grams (4.5 ounces) of cannabis along with a 9mm handgun and a loaded magazine.

The cannabis was divided into 48 individual bags and police seized more than $550 as well. “Officers know from their training and experience that the cannabis located was packaged in a manner consistent with street level drug sales,” the affidavit said.

“(The man) advised during a Mirandized interview that he sells cannabis. He advised officers that he is not currently gainfully employed.”

He was booked on preliminary charges of dealing in cannabis, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and armed violence. A check of Macon County Jail records show the man was released the day after his arrest after he posted a bond of $2,500 on bail set at $25,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $75,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

