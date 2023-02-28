DECATUR — Bradley M. Gensler, the Decatur drug dealer who told police he carried a gun after bad experiences with narcotics deals that “went bad”, has been sent to prison for 16 years.

Gensler, 37, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Courtney Anderson when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Feb. 23. He admitted a charge of armed violence, a Class X felony, while Judge James Coryell dismissed further charges of dealing in methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

A sworn affidavit said members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which targets gun violence and drug offenses, had pulled Gensler over on the evening of Oct. 21.

Officer Kyle Borders, who signed the affidavit, said Gensler had more than 30 grams of meth with him at the time and he was armed with a .380 Ruger pistol loaded with an extended magazine.

“Bradley admitted to selling methamphetamine and stated he sells ‘several ounces’ a day,” added Borders.

“Bradley advised he had purchased the Ruger .380 from a subject at the street level a day prior. Bradley stated he had purchased the firearm for protection because he has been robbed during drug deals that went bad.”

Illinois Department of Corrections records show that Gensler had been on parole when police encountered him.

In April of 2021 he had been released from prison after serving 14 years of a 30 year sentence following a 2007 conviction for armed robbery in DeWitt County.

