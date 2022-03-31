Armed Decatur man caught with drugs gets 15 year sentence

DECATUR — An armed Decatur man, who resisted arrest after he was caught with a backpack loaded with illegal drugs, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

Randall D. Roberson Jr., 24, had taken a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Monroe McWard that saw him admit one offense of armed violence, a Class X felony.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then agreed to dismiss a second armed violence charge. The judge also dismissed charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police, three counts of drug possession and a charge of dealing in cannabis.

A sworn affidavit about the case said all the charges date to Dec. 17, 2020, when Roberson was pulled over by State Trooper Stephen Feurer for a traffic infraction in Decatur. The trooper said she could smell the odor of burnt cannabis and could see packets of the drug inside the backpack, which Roberson held onto as he climbed out of the car.

The trooper had described him as refusing to put his hands behind his back and making several attempts to flee on foot before the two of them got into a struggle that ended with Roberson handcuffed on the ground.

“During the resistance I received several actively bleeding lacerations to both of my hands due to Roberson's actions,” Feurer said.

Feurer said a later search of the backpack revealed a 9mm handgun with an extended 30 round magazine and another loaded magazine. The trooper also seized 57 ecstasy pills and four 12 ounce jars and three loose bags of cannabis holding a total of 100 grams (3 ½ ounces) of the drug.

After passing sentence, Geisler agreed to add a recommendation that Roberson receive substance abuse treatment while in prison.

