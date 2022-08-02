Armed female drug dealer won't get off the phone, Decatur police report

DECATUR — A woman police accuse of being an armed drug dealer refused to stop making phone calls when faced with arrest, a sworn affidavit said.

The 18-year-old suspect was pulled over around 11:30 p.m. July 18 by members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team, which particularly targets illegal weapons and drug sales.

Officer Philip Ganley said the woman’s vehicle came to a stop in the 3900 block of Camelot Circle. He ordered her to get out after smelling the odor of raw cannabis.

“(She) became frantic and attempted calling subjects on her phone,” said Ganley, who signed the affidavit. “I told her she could not use her phone right now and to turn it over to officers due to the nature of this investigation. She disobeyed officers’ commands numerous times and continued attempting to use her phone.”

Ganley said she tried to pull away from officers until she was overpowered and handcuffed. He said police found two packages of cannabis in the car and a female passenger in the vehicle also handed over another three packets, for a total weight of 31 grams; officers seized a digital scale from the vehicle and then found a loaded 9mm handgun with no serial number.

Ganley said the woman later admitted the gun and all the cannabis was hers and is quoted as saying she deals in the drug.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting police and dealing in cannabis.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed that she is free after posting a $2,000 bond on bail set at $20,000. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $30,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.