DECATUR — Police said an armed home invader with the wrong address smashed his way into a Decatur woman’s apartment Saturday morning.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said investigating officers traced the 40-year-old suspect via his car and were waiting at his correct home address later that morning when he returned home.

“Officers took the suspect into custody and retrieved a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol with a loaded magazine that was in the front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt,” said Rolfs.

The sergeant said the frightened 28-year-old woman had earlier been confronted by the suspect after he forced the front door of her apartment in the 600 block of West Macon Street around 9 a.m.

“He’s armed with the pistol he is holding down by his side and says to her, ‘I don’t have a problem with you, I want the guy that drives that car out back,’” Rolfs said.

“The victim said she apologized to the suspect because she didn’t know who drove that car and she told him she didn’t know her neighbors. She then ran away and locked herself inside a bedroom and called 911; the suspect fled from the apartment.”

Rolfs said police traced the intended victim by running the plate of the car the suspect referred to, and officers found his correct apartment in the building and checked he was safe.

The arrested suspect is quoted as refusing to admit to the home invasion, although he is quoted as saying he “went to the wrong place.”

Rolfs said the man claimed he carried a gun for protection after being attacked previously.

He was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of home invasion, being a felon in possession of a weapon and the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson