Armed robber threatened to kill Decatur victim, police say

DECATUR — Police report that an armed robber who threatened to kill his Decatur victim and left him standing naked in an alley is behind bars after his arrest on Wednesday.

A sworn affidavit said detectives tracked down the robber using surveillance images from the night of the robbery on Dec. 6 and more images from an ATM machine when the robber tried to get cash using a card that had been in the victim’s wallet.

In an odd turn of events, the affidavit said while police were at the ATM location in the 900 block of North Vandyke Street, officers were approached by the alleged robber’s 41-year-old mother.

“...(She) was inquiring about her son who had been arrested for a different armed robbery,” said Detective Chad Reed, who signed the affidavit. “Detectives showed her the still images of the subject from this armed robbery and asked if she recognized the subject. She identified the subject as her son …”

Reed said the Dec. 6 robbery involved a 38-year-old male victim who had followed the robber into an alley in the 900 block of North Vandyke Street, expecting to do a deal to buy cannabis. The victim said once he entered the alley around 10 p.m. the robber pulled a revolver handgun and pointed it at him.

“If you move at all, I’ll blow your (expletive) head off,” the victim quoted the robber as warning him. He was then forced to repeatedly empty his pockets and robbed of his wallet. Reed added: “(The victim) told DPD officers that (the robber) then ordered him to remove all of his clothing.”

The robber fled but left the victim’s cell phone behind, which he grabbed as he pulled his pants back on before running back to the street to call police.

The victim had then contacted detectives on Dec. 8 to report that an attempt had been made to his CashApp card at the ATM, which prompted officers to head there and compare the surveillance images with ones they already had from the night of the robbery.

The suspect was booked on a preliminary charge of armed robbery and Macon County Jail records show he was also being held Thursday on a previous armed robbery charge. He also faces charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and criminal damage to government property.

Bail has been set at $510,000, meaning he must post a bond of $51,000 to be freed.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

