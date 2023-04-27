DECATUR — Tyler J. Wilson, described by his ex-girlfriend as a methamphetamine user who had terrorized and beaten her with a gun, has been sent to prison for 18 years.

But Wilson, 23, wasn’t sentenced for any of the alleged crimes against her, which date to June 10 in Macon where she lives.

Court and Macon County Jail records show the defendant had been out on $75,000 bail after his arrest June 10 when he was pulled over in a Nov. 2 traffic stop in Decatur by members of the Decatur Police Community Action Team.

A sworn affidavit said he had been found with nine grams of meth in the car along with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun tucked under the driver’s seat. Police also noted his 21-year-old supposedly former girlfriend, who had an active order of protection against him, was the front seat passenger.

Wilson was charged with armed violence and being a felon in possession of a weapon as a result of the traffic stop. And when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court on Wednesday, he received the 18 year sentence after admitting the armed violence charge.

A plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney, Chris Amero, saw the felon in possession of a weapon charge dismissed. The deal also resulted in further charges of armed violence, being a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of domestic battery — all linked to the alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend — being dismissed as well.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler also agreed, at the urging of Amero, to recommend Wilson for drug treatment while he is incarcerated.

