Arrest made in connection with gunshot being fired at Decatur police officer responding to shots fired call

DECATUR — A Decatur police officer responding to a report of gunshots being fired was fired upon early Friday morning.

The officer was not injured and did not return gunfire, according to a Decatur Police Department news release.

Police later announced the arrest of a 31-year-old man on preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon.

The incident, which is still under investigation, began shortly after 1 a.m. Friday when officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of East Leafland Avenue. While officers were in the area, they heard more shots being fired.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release stated that at 1:08 a.m., an officer turned onto the 1100 block of East Leafland from Calhoun Street and observed a subject standing in the roadway and firing three shots.

“The subject then walked out of the roadway and turned and fired a shot in the direction of the officer,” the release said. The suspect then fled on foot.