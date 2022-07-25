Arrest made in fatal shooting of Decatur man

DECATUR — An arrest has been made in connection with a Sunday morning shooting that left a Decatur man dead.

Decatur police said Jackie G. Deberry, 46, of Decatur was taken into custody Sunday by members of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Decatur Police Department Street Crimes Unit in the 1300 block of North College Street.

He is being held in the Macon County Jail on $1 million bond, which requires the posting of $100,000 to be released.

Deberry faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder. All preliminary charges are reviewed by the state's attorney's office.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a news release that Tiebryis R. May, 22, was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m. Sunday at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenberry said in a news release that May was dropped off at the hospital emergency room by private car around 3:14 a.m. Authorities have determined that the shooting occurred in the 3700 block of North Woodford Street.

Rosenberry said the investigation is ongoing and that anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the criminal investigations division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-4238477.

The coroner said an autopsy will be conducted Monday and more information would be released once the results were in.