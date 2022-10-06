Arrest made in Mattoon for Decatur murder case

DECATUR — Police announced Thursday that a former Decatur resident was arrested in Mattoon in connection with a murder case that is more than a year old.

Kaylen M. Smith, 26, was booked into the Macon County Jail on a preliminary charge of first degree murder in the July 21, 2021 shooting death of Antwane L McClelland Jr., 26.

A statement from Decatur Police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said Smith had been tracked down by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force.

In September, Damariyon T. Mills appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of the aggravated discharge of a firearm in the same incident in which McClelland was killed. Mills, 23, got six years for that offense with another three years to be served consecutively, after admitting the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a second violent incident dating to February of 2021.

Rosenbery said the murder investigation was not finished and appealed with anyone with information to come forward. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.