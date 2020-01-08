Arrest made in New Year's Eve shooting in Normal of man with ties to Decatur

NORMAL — A Bloomington man has been arrested in connection with the New Year's Eve shooting death of Tariq L. Houston.

Dewon I.C. Griffin, 19, was arrested late Wednesday afternoon on first-degree murder charges related to the death of Houston, Normal police announced late Wednesday night.

Normal police made the arrest, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, at a residence in the 400 block of West Chestnut Street in Bloomington.

Griffin is being held in the McLean County jail in lieu of bond on a first-degree murder charge, Normal police said.

The McLean County State's Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine if additional charges are appropriate.

Houston, 17, of Springfield and recently of Decatur, was shot in the abdomen and died of the wound, McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder has said. Police found Houston in a parking lot outside Heartland Village Apartments in the 1700 block of Putnam Avenue in northwest Normal after someone called 911 at 11:40 a.m. on New Year's Eve.