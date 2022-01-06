Arrest made in shooting of Decatur 3-year-old

William A. Hosea was arrested at about 6:45 p.m. on Thursday in Decatur, police said. He faces preliminary charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child.

Police on Tuesday night responded to Decatur Memorial Hospital, where the boy had been taken. His injuries were described a life-threatening.

Police said a home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street had been hit by gunfire. The child and family members were inside, police said.

Sgt. Steven Carroll said authorities made multiple interviews that led to Hosea.

"We really put a lot of effort into what we did on this one to try and make an arrest on it," he said. "Not that we don't do that on all our cases but when it's a kid, sometimes you got to put a little extra effort into it."

Hosea is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child. Hosea is in the Macon County Jail and will have a bond hearing at a later time.

Carroll said the child is still in critical condition and is being treated for his life-threatening wounds at a St. Louis-area hospital.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the Macon County state's attorney.

Anyone with information about this crime or other felony crimes is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department at 217-424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

