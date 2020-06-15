You are the owner of this article.
Arrest made in shooting that wounded 4 in Decatur, police say
DECATUR — Police say four people were wounded in an early Monday shooting in the area of the 700 and 800 block East Johns Avenue.

Decatur police Sgt. Chris Copeland said officers said numerous gunshots were heard while responding around 1 a.m. to a report of a large gathering of over 100 people in the area. According to Copeland, several people were observed running from the area and one of the responding officers reported seeing muzzle flashes. 

Decatur police, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Police also were called to the area Saturday where another large gathering had taken place, Copeland said.

The victims, a 33-year-old male, two 29-year-old females and a 22-year-old female sustained injuries that are not life threatening, according to a Monday morning statement by police. Multiple shell casings of varying calibers were found in the area.

A vehicle leaving the area around 1:01 a.m. was stopped by police, authorities said. The driver and a lone passenger attempted to flee on foot, but were immediately apprehended, police said. A stolen 9mm handgun was inside the vehicle, police said. 

The driver, a 22-year-old Decatur man, remains jailed on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a stolen firearm and resisting and obstructing a peace officer. Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney's office.

A check of jail records at 11 a.m. Monday showed bond has not been set. 

2020 mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

