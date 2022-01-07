Arrest, new details emerge in shooting of 3-year-old in Decatur

DECATUR — The lack of evidence supporting shots having been fired from outside led Decatur police to arrest a person inside a home in connection with a Tuesday shooting that injured a 3-year-old.

William A. Hosea, 20, was arrested at about 6:22 p.m. Thursday in Decatur on preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child.

The arrest stems from a Tuesday evening shooting during which the 3-year-old received wounds to both legs. Police became involved after the child was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital by personal vehicle for treatment of the injuries, which were considered life-threatening.

Decatur police Sgt. Steven Carroll said Thursday the child was in critical condition at a St. Louis-area hospital.

According to a sworn affidavit, police determined that the shots came from inside the home in the 500 block of West Sawyer Street that was occupied by the child, Hosea and others.

"While processing the crime scene, DPD detectives noted that there were no defects to the residence consistent with someone firing a firearm from outside into the residence," the affidavit said.

This conflicted with statements from people in the home who were interviewed.

According to the affidavit, two men, who said they were in the same bedroom as Hosea and the child, initially told detectives the residence was shot up from the outside before being confronted with evidence that it had not been.

One of the men stated there was a firearm sitting on the bed between Hosea and the child. They then later heard what they believed to be a gunshot and observed Hosea picking up the firearm before running out of the bedroom.

Another person in the room, who was asleep on a top bunk of a bed, told detectives that he heard a gunshot and immediately looked down from the bed to see Hosea picking up the child before leaving the bedroom.

The affidavit said Hosea denied being in the room at the time of the shooting and told detectives he never saw or had a gun. He advised he heard the gunshot, went into the room and saw one of the other men standing over the child stating he did not know what happened.

Although Hosea denied being in the room at the time of the shooting, the affidavit says he "accidentally stated that he was in the room multiple times during his interview with detectives, only to retract that statement."

A check of Macon County Jail records Friday showed Hosea remained in custody with bail set at $100,000, meaning he must post a bond of $10,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.