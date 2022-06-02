Arrest warrant describes defendant's attempt to murder Decatur girlfriend with screwdriver

DECATUR — A Decatur police arrest warrant describes a man’s attempt to stab his ex-girlfriend to death with a screwdriver.

Corey M. Smith, 49, is accused of smashing his way into the house where the 51-year-old victim had been staying with a female friend to "get away" from him, her boyfriend of the last two years.

The friend, 43, who owns the house in the 2800 block of East Locust Street, said Smith’s ex-girlfriend had been a guest for three days when the attack occurred. There had been the sound of someone hammering on the back door and side windows the night of May 5 and she saw the 51-year-old victim open the door, only to quickly try and close it again.

The ex-girlfriend had then described being immediately attacked:"...Corey kicked the door open and entered the residence,” she is quoted as saying in the warrant, sworn out by Detective James Weddle.

“She said Corey then stabbed her multiple times with a screwdriver before turning and stabbing (her friend) with the screwdriver as well.”

Weddle said police found the former girlfriend with stab wounds to her left thigh, left buttocks, left elbow, right bicep and upper chest area. Her friend witnessed the attack but told police she “believed he was only punching” the other woman and had not seen the screwdriver in his hand.

“(The 43-year-old friend) did not realize she had (also) been stabbed in the altercation until after she saw the blood and the puncture wound to her abdomen,” said Weddle.

Police initially considered the wounds on both women to be life-threatening and both were treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Smith was found and arrested May 11 and is due back Friday in Macon County Circuit Court for the first appearance of his defense counsel. He has yet to enter a formal plea on two counts of attempted murder plus a charge of home invasion. He also faces a charge of aggravated battery inflicting great bodily harm and a charge of aggravated domestic battery.

And a further charge also accuses him of theft: his former girlfriend said Smith fled in her pickup truck after the attack.

The defendant is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $5 million, requiring him to post a bond of $500,000 to be released. A motion he made to reduce bond at a previous court hearing May 19 was denied.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.