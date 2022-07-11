Arrest warrant says Decatur crash driver was speeding at more than 100mph

DECATUR — As a Decatur teacher continues her remarkable recovery from a road crash, an arrest warrant paints a frightening picture of the collision that caused her injuries — a collision police say was the fault of a reckless driver hurtling along at more than 100 mph on a city street.

The Decatur Police warrant said the Chrysler 300 driven by Rashean D. Vorties smashed into the Ford Escape driven by St. Teresa High School teacher Amber Johnson so hard her vehicle was shoved more than 140 feet along the 2700 block of North Water Street.

Johnson, 24, who was also a track coach, had been leaving the school campus at 10 p.m. April 29 after a track meet. A check of instruments on her sport utility vehicle showed it was traveling at 25 mph before the crash and then accelerated to more than 60 mph as the small SUV was slammed sideways by the force of the impact.

The arrest warrant said Johnson suffered fractures to her pelvis and spine, and doctors needed to insert a chest tube to remove air from around her lung.

“According to reports, Johnson was ‘posturing on her right side and her pupils were not responding,’ which members of Decatur Ambulance Service advised were indicative of head trauma,” the affidavit said.

A Facebook page called “Amber’s Army” has detailed her steady recovery from her injuries and described her as “doing amazing so far at rehab.” A message from Johnson thanks well-wishers “for all the prayers, they have really helped.”

Vorties, 27, was found and arrested July 6 by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and booked on a preliminary charge of aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm. Macon County Jail records show he was processed into the jail at 4:09 p.m. and had bonded out by 8:58 p.m., paying a $25,000 bond on bail set at $250,000.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said Monday it was now up to his office to decide what formal charges will be filed against Vorties, and that was now being determined.

The arrest warrant was based on information gathered by Decatur Police Officer Todd Cline, a department veteran of some 24 years who is trained as an expert on traffic crash reconstruction and is a member of the department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

Cline said his analysis of witness statements, surveillance footage and other information showed Vorties racing along behind another white car in the moments before the collision. Roaring northbound on Water Street in a 35 mph zone and weaving around other vehicles, Vorties had overtaken the white vehicle and was traveling close to 110 mph at the time of impact, Cline said.

“The actions of … Rashean Vorties on the night of April 29 were reckless and without any regard for any other driver on the roadway, or any person in the area,” said Cline.

“These reckless actions caused severe injuries and possibly permanent injuries to the driver of the Ford Escape, Amber Johnson.”

Vorties is due to appear for a Macon County Circuit Court hearing July 20. A check of court records show he has a history of traffic offenses, including speeding. In March 2015, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to the aggravated discharge of a gun. That prison term was later cut to 6½ years after Vorties's defense counsel filed a motion to reconsider the sentence.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.