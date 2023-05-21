DECATUR — Police believe they’ve made the streets of Decatur safer with the arrest of several suspects — and the seizure of weapons — following multiple weekend shootings that left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs with the Decatur Police Department said the arrests were made following a traffic stop on a red saloon car around 11:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of East William Street.

He said members of the police Community Action Team pursued five fleeing young males who had been in the car and chased them down on foot and arrested three of them, seizing three firearms. Two other suspects fled and were being sought, said Rolfs, who was speaking Sunday.

He said reports were still being prepared and he could say little more about the arrests and the suspects involved. But he confirmed the vehicle was believed to be linked to a spate of gunfire incidents that started around 8:11 p.m. Friday with multiple shots fired outside a church in the 1500 block of North Clinton Street.

“Witnesses said they saw a red sedan with tinted windows and they heard five to six shots in front of the church while this vehicle was driving southbound on Clinton Street,” Rolfs added.

That was followed at 11:19 p.m. Friday with patrol officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of North Water Street. Rolfs said a junior high graduation party was taking place at a rented venue at that address when witnesses said a red sedan drove by.

“Those witnesses initially thought fireworks were being thrown out the car, but then they realized the sound they heard was shooting because windows shattered behind them on the fronts of vacant businesses right next door,” Rolfs said.

And a 34-year-old gunshot victim with a wound to his right leg arrived in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital just after 7 p.m. Saturday after he told police he had been shot while standing in the 1300 block of North Union Street.

“He said he was just talking to people outside when he was shot and he didn't know why anyone would shoot at him,” Rolfs said. “He heard approximately eight gunshots and the only description he could give was of a red sedan driving by, and he said people must have been shooting out of that vehicle. Shell casings of two different calibers were recovered from the scene.”

And at about 7:26 p.m. officers were called to the intersection of West Harrison Avenue and North Monroe Street in response to another shots-fired report.

“Officers spoke with some kids who were in Monroe Park and they said they saw a red car do a ‘U’-turn at the intersection of Monroe and Harrison and then head northbound,” Rolfs said. “And they said they saw a weapon pointed out the window and heard several shots.”

The sergeant said detectives were busy working all the incidents and he expected there would be more developments as inquiries continued.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson