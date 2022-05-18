Arrests made in connection with 2020 disappearance of Decatur woman

DECATUR — Two arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of Norma Crutchfield, a 41-year-old Decatur woman last seen in November 2020.

"After a lengthy and complex investigation," Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenberry said arrest warrants were obtained for Troy D. Slaw, 45, of Decatur, and Chace M. Freeman, 23, of Seattle, Washington.

Both are being held in the Macon County Jail. Slaw faces a preliminary charge of first degree murder. Both men face preliminary charges of dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.

Slaw was already being held in the county jail at on unrelated charges of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated kidnapping at the time of his arrest on the new charges.

Freeman is being held on $1 million bond, requiring the posting of $100,000 to be released. Jail booking information indicates he was taken into custody outside of Macon County.

Preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney's office.

Rosenberry said in a news release that Crutchfield's body "has not been located at this time and the investigation is still ongoing."

Anyone with information about this case can call Decatur Police at 217-424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at 217-423-TIPS.

