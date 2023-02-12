DECATUR — Firefighters reported to police they had found people living in a walk-in freezer off East Pershing Road near the scene of a fire that appeared to be arson.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said firefighters responded to a shopping cart on fire around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at 1195 E. Pershing Road.

Carroll described the area as at the rear of an empty restaurant building, and the fire had partially melted the shopping cart and left burn marks on the freezer. “The Decatur Fire Department said there were individuals living in the walk-in freezer behind the building,” Carroll added.