Arson suspected in Decatur fire

DECATUR — A fire that destroyed a garage early Monday is suspected to be arson.

The Decatur Fire Department in a statement said the 5 a.m. fire at 1130 North Hill Ave. caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

When crews arrived, the fire was so intense that siding had melted off a house on the property, the statement said.

“Live wires burned off the pole at the rear of the garage, adding to the challenge firefighters faced,” the statement said. “A supply line was established from a nearby hydrant as fire crews advanced handlines to attack the fire and protect exposed buildings that were damaged.”

It took 15 minutes to bring the flames under control and 18 firefighters were involved in dealing with the incident. There were no reports of injuries.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

