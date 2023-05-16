DECATUR — Authorities suspect arson is to blame for a Monday fire at a vacant Decatur home.
Decatur Fire Department crews were called to 701 W. Olive St. at 11:15 p.m. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke in the front half of the residential structure, Battalion Chief Neil Elder said in a news release.
Further investigation revealed that a shed was also on fire in the rear of the structure from a separate ignition source.
Crews cleared the scene at 1:30 a.m. There were no injuries reported.
The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
