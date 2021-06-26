 Skip to main content
Arthur fireworks postponed because of weather

Arthur Fireworks

The Rural Patriot carries a US flag during Arthur fireworks in Arthur on June 30, 2012.

 Kevin Kilhoffer, Journal Gazette/Times-Courier
ARTHUR — Due to strong winds, Arthur Rotary has postponed the fireworks show planned for Saturday evening until 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

The organization posted on Facebook that the winds are blowing in the direction of the spectator area and it would be too dangerous to have the show today. If winds decrease below 3 mph or change direction in time, the show will go on Sunday instead. Captain Rat and the Blind Rivets have agreed to move their performance to 6 p.m. on Sunday also.

The Arthur Freedom Parade is still scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For updates, follow Arthur Fireworks on Facebook.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

