As snow falls across Central Illinois, drivers urged to use caution ❄️
WEATHER

As snow falls across Central Illinois, drivers urged to use caution ❄️

Teressa Naples of Peoria walks to class on Wednesday during the snowfall on the campus of Millikin University in Decatur.

DECATUR — A snowy winter came roaring back Wednesday, with the possibility of flurries returning through Thursday morning. 

Crews were busy preparing Wednesday for snow that began covering Central Illinois roads in the afternoon and was expected to continue overnight. 

The National Weather Service at Lincoln said 1 to 3 inches of snow had already fallen by 6 p.m. from Springfield to Decatur to Champaign and northwest. Overnight, light snow was expected to continue, with light freezing rain and sleet possible south of Interstate 72 and Danville through the Interstate 70 corridor. 

"Leave plenty of braking room," advised Randy Callison, Decatur's municipal services forestry and property supervisor. He said city crews had been out salting the primary roads before the snow began Wednesday afternoon, and had treated area bridges with a salt brine solution. 

Illinois State Police said they were working on numerous crashes shortly after 4 p.m., including a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer on Interstate 55 in Sangamon County. Several vehicles also slid off U.S. 51 between Bloomington and Decatur. 

Drivers were encouraged to slow down and use caution, and the Illinois Department of Transportation's condition map showed roads across the region were either partly or fully covered with ice and snow. 

Callison said the city was prepared for the storm, but it was still unclear Wednesday afternoon how much snow would fall.

Ethan Herzog of Nashville braves the snowy weather on Wednesday at Millikin University. 

The weather service had predicted a total of 2 to 4 inches for the region. A winter weather advisory was issued until noon Thursday for much of Central Illinois. 

Stuart Jacobs, Macon County road supervisor, had six trucks out on the county roads by 2 p.m. Wednesday. “And we have six more planned for the night shift,” he said. “We’ll keep going until it's all cleaned up.”

Tressa Rudolph of Sandoval smiles despite the snow on Wednesday afternoon at Millikin University. 

Jacobs said the wind was also a concern. With gusts predicted to be 25 mph, country roads would be the biggest issues during the evening, he said.

“Take it easy and go slow,” Jacobs said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

ONLINE

Visit herald-review.com for weather closures and cancellations, plus the latest forecast. 

