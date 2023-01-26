Assailant tells Warrensburg stabbing victim she will die, court hears

DECATUR — Before inflicting multiple stab wounds that left a female Warrensburg victim in fear of bleeding to death, Sara M. Gudenrath cried out the woman "is gonna die and I’m not going to jail”, a court heard.

Her words were quoted by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter at a preliminary hearing to see if there was probable cause to charge the 27-year-old defendant with attempted murder.

Judge Lindsey Shelton ruled that there was, and also found enough evidence for a further charge of aggravated battery involving the use of a deadly weapon. Gudenrath denies all charges.

A sworn affidavit from Warrensburg Police Chief Greg Wheeler said the attack happened Jan. 4 at a house at 235 W. Warren St.

Giving evidence while questioned by Rueter during the Wednesday court hearing, Wheeler said the quote from Gudenrath had been heard by a witness to the attack, and she had uttered the words after the victim had “pleaded with Miss Gudenrath not to stab her.”

The chief also said the 36-year-old victim and several other witnesses had all positively identified Gudenrath as the attacker.

The victim was stabbed in the neck, upper back and leg with the neck wound close to major blood vessels. In his affidavit, Wheeler described the woman as being found by arriving police while trying to keep pressure on her neck wound and having trouble breathing.

The chief said she was “very scared… worried she was going to bleed out if she moved.”

Gudenrath, meanwhile, had been found lying on the ground a short distance away in the 200 block of West Main Street. Macon County sheriff’s deputies said she was “unresponsive” after an apparent drug overdose and was revived with a shot of Narcan and later treated in hospital.

The relationship between Gudenrath and the victim was not described in court, but the defendant is quoted as telling police she had been subjected to bullying by her. She told officers she had been punched, kicked and choked the night of the attack. She said she had tried to crawl away but the female victim held her down with a foot planted on her back, a point focused on by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, who cross-examined the police chief.

“She indicated that she was afraid of the people in the house, correct?” asked Sanders. “She said there had been an altercation and they had been hitting and kicking her?”

Wheeler replied: “That is what she said to us.”

“And it was at this point Sara said she had reached out and grabbed the knife, it was within arm’s reach, and was stabbing at (the victim)?” Sanders continued. Wheeler again said that was the version of events given to police.

Gudenrath is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 21. She remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $200,000, requiring her to post a bond of $20,000 to be released.

