Attempted murder charge against Decatur man is dismissed

DECATUR — A charge of attempted murder was dismissed Monday against Decatur man Keith M. Lowe after prosecutors said they could not proceed because they can’t find the female victim.

The 22-year-old woman that Lowe, 19, was accused of shooting and wounding on the afternoon of April 28, 2021, has had no recent contact with the Macon County State Attorney’s office.

“I can’t say for sure they are dodging us, it’s just that we have not been able to find them and so as a result we have to dismiss,” said State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

He pointed out, however, that the charge was dismissed “without prejudice”, which means it could be refiled at a later date. “We have leave to reinstate if we can get things squared away,” added Rueter.

Lowe, defended by attorney Diane Couri, has denied the attempted murder charge along with two counts of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He had been held in custody since his arrest on May 4, 2021 and was ordered released from the Macon County Jail Monday immediately after Monday’s dismissal.

Decatur police reports about the shooting said it happened in the 800 block of West William Street and Lowe had been reported fleeing south near the area of the historic James Millikin Homestead. The closeness of the shooting to the campus of Millikin University prompted the school at the time to issue a safety alert to students and faculty about a gunman being on the loose.

