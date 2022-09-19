Attempted murder charge dropped after Decatur victim disappears

DECATUR — The attempted murder trial of Decatur man Tyrek D. Jones was supposed to get underway Monday, but the case had been over before it could begin.

Macon County Jail records show Jones, 21, was released Wednesday afternoon after prosecutors appeared in Macon County Circuit Court earlier that day asking for all charges to be dismissed.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, commenting Monday, said his office was left with no choice after the alleged female victim in the case — who nearly died after being shot in the chest — had since disappeared.

“There is only one witness in the case, the lady we allege was shot at, and she, apparently, has decided to flee Decatur and, we think, is Chicago-bound,” said Rueter.

“She has not been responding to any contacts from our office and so the case was dismissed without prejudice.” That is a legal term meaning charges could be refiled at a later date. But Rueter said nothing can happen without the victim who “at this point is in the wind.”

The case dates back to Feb. 12 when the victim, then 17, told police she had been driving in the 3500 block of North Charles Street. She said a car had swept past her and then screeched to a halt in front of her, causing her vehicle to plow into the back of it.

The victim said a man she had later identified as Jones jumped out of the other car, pointed a handgun at her vehicle, and opened fire multiple times. Decatur police Detective Bryan Kaylor, testifying at an earlier court hearing, said the victim’s vehicle had been left with 10 bullet holes and police had recovered nine spent shell casings and two spent bullets.

One spent bullet had been removed from the victim by surgeons who had taken it out while working to save her life.