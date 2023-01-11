Attempted murder charge goes away, along with the victim

DECATUR — A scheduled Decatur attempted murder trial turned into a last-minute plea deal, a conviction for the aggravated discharge of a gun, and a sentence of 24 months probation for the defendant.

Prosecutors said everything had to change after the gunshot victim, who has his own legal woes, suddenly disappeared and is now being sought by police.

The trial of the attempted murder suspect, Jerome J. Cole, had been scheduled for Monday but he appeared Friday in Macon County Circuit Court to accept the deal negotiated by defense counsel Caleb Brown.

The attempted murder charge and an alternate attempted murder charge were dismissed by Judge Jeffrey Geisler. He then dismissed two additional charges of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

In addition to probation, Geisler also sentenced Cole to 320 days in the Macon County Jail, but that was canceled out with credit for 320 days already served since his arrest.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the case dates to the evening of Feb. 21 of 2022 when a then 19-year-old victim was shot in the left buttock and left forearm in a dispute with a male assailant and a woman. The victim told police the woman had attacked him with her fists in the 700 block of Cassell Court and then the man had pulled the gun and opened fire.

The affidavit did not explain what the dispute was about but said the victim had recognized the gunman and helped police track Cole down by showing them the suspect’s Facebook page.

Commenting after the sentencing hearing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the prosecution had gone with the lesser charge because of the "complications" caused by the sudden disappearance of the victim in the case.

He said that man, convicted in an unrelated aggravated battery case, had since gone missing after being charged with violating his own sentence of probation. There is now a warrant out for his arrest.

“Although not quite the attempted murder, the aggravated discharge is still a very serious offense,” Rueter said. “And given the situation and where we were with our victim, we thought it was best to resolve this case this way.”

