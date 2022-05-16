Attempted murder charges dropped in Decatur beating and burning case

DECATUR — Charges that Warren D. Burnett is a Decatur drug dealer who tried to kill two customers by pistol-whipping them and then setting them on fire were dismissed Monday in Macon County Circuit Court .

The case against Burnett, 27, had faltered on the day his jury trial was set to begin.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that the two victims were not making themselves available to prosecutors and the case couldn’t go ahead without them.

She asked, and the judge agreed, to dismiss the case “without prejudice”, which means the charges could be refiled at a later date.

Burnett, who was arrested Nov. 13 of 2020 and released the next day after posting a bond of $50,000 on bail set at $500,000, was defended by attorney Chris Amero. Burnett had been pleading not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

He also denied three counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, three counts of committing armed violence and one count of being an armed habitual criminal.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police about the case said the two male victims, aged 24 and 22, had gone to visit Burnett at his home to buy cannabis on the night of Nov. 10 when they were attacked. They had later been hooded and dumped outside, they are quoted as telling police, before managing to stagger away and take themselves to a hospital.

The 22-year-old was described as suffering severe burns to his face, left eye, both hands, upper chest and left thigh. His companion suffered second degree burns to his face, lips, left hand, left forearm and the left side of his body; he had also needed six staples to close a scalp wound. Both told police they had been doused with lighter fluid and then torched after their beatings.

A check of court records shows that Burnett’s legal troubles are not over yet, however. He is pleading not guilty to charges filed in September that accuse him of being an armed habitual criminal and dealing in cannabis. Amero is also his defense attorney in those cases and Burnett is due in court for a pretrial hearing June 2.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

