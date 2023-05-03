DECATUR — Steven L. Hirstein appeared eager to set an early date so a jury can decide whether he tried to stab his girlfriend to death before he was shot and wounded after using his knife to attack the cops who had arrived to confront him.

Hirstein’s defense attorney, Chris Amero, told Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton on Wednesday that he had already received all the copies of “discovery” (evidence) from the prosecution and was ready to go.

“Your honor, I know this is kind of unprecedented, but we have got all the discovery in this case and we are just going to ask you to set it for trial at this point.”

Hirstein had earlier waived a preliminary hearing where Shelton would have heard the Decatur police evidence before deciding if there was probable cause to try the 43-year-old defendant.

He is pleading not guilty to charges of attempted murder, two counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of domestic battery and one charge of criminal damage.

The judge then turned to State’s Attorney Scott Rueter and asked him what charges he wanted to take first to trial. Rueter said the state would proceed on the attempted murder charge and one count of armed violence and aggravated domestic battery.

Shelton asked if he would be ready for a June trial date setting but Rueter said that was moving too fast for the attempted murder and other trial charges that date to events that happened March 30, with an arraignment hearing that was held less than a month ago.

“As new as this is, and with counsel asking for trial right off the preliminary hearing, I would ask for the July trial date,” Rueter told the judge.

Shelton then set the case to go to trial on Monday, July 17, before Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith.

Hirstein appeared in court Wednesday with his left arm encased in some kind of medical dressing, the dressing covering wounds he had received when police shot him.

Body cam footage released by police showed Hirstein bursting out of a bathroom of his girlfriend’s home in the 400 block of East Orchard Street and hurling a knife at police while clutching knife in his other hand.

Police said officers opened fire to protect themselves, hitting Hirstein multiple times but not inflicting any serious wounds. The use of deadly force was investigated by the State Police and, based on their report, Rueter later ruled the shooting was “legally justified.”

Sworn affidavits said Hirstein’s 35-year-old girlfriend had been stabbed multiple times after intervening to stop the defendant from attacking her 14-year-old son. The girlfriend is quoted as saying her son was targeted because he had told Hirstein to stop hitting his mother.

Hirstein remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.085 million, meaning he must post a bond of $108,500 to be freed.

