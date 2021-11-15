Attempted murderer or just a horrible guy? Jurors weigh fate of Decatur defendant

DECATUR — Jurors began weighing the evidence on Monday, trying to decide whether Decatur man Aric L. Corsby is just a mean, horrible person or a brutal thug guilty of attempted murder.

Corsby’s trial got underway in Macon County Circuit Court and he is pleading not guilty to the attempted murder charge along with a further count of aggravated kidnapping involving the discharge of a firearm. The 20-year-old defendant also denies committing aggravated battery with a firearm and the aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Outlining the state’s case, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel said the charges stem from a night of terror Corsby's girlfriend of five months was subjected to on April 22, 2020.

Recommended for you…

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the woman described Corsby flying into a rage and accusing her of cheating on him after she said she found sexual intercourse painful.

“...He got mad, and I am not talking about a little mad, I’m talking about a lot mad,” Friedel told the jurors.

He said the woman was beaten black and blue and menaced with a handgun: Corsby firing several shots towards her which blew holes in the bedroom wall before jamming the barrel of the gun against her neck.

“She grabs it (the gun) and as she grabs it he pulls the trigger and it goes off in her hand,” added Friedel. “Thankfully, the bullet scrapes her hand and doesn’t go through her hand.”

After being tied up, Friedel said the girlfriend managed to escape hours later when Corsby eventually fell asleep and she slipped out of her house and ran to a neighbor's for help. Jurors heard a tape of her frantic 911 call in which the sobbing woman urged police to hurry because she feared “he’s going to kill me.”

Friedel said police patrols found her waiting outside in the chill air dressed only in a T-shirt and still bleeding from her wounds.

The prosecutor said he will lay out a simple case of brutality for the jurors to consider: “Gruesome and grisly, yes, but not complicated…,” he added.

Defense attorney Chris Amero kept his opening statement brief and said the defense would not dispute some of the basic, nasty facts.

“It is a disgusting, despicable, horrible, horrific thing that occurred, we’re not going to downplay that at all, OK?” he told the jury. “But each and everyone of you swore that you would be willing to follow the law and find the defendant not guilty if you don’t believe that he broke the law in the way the state is saying.”

Amero said he wasn’t asking jurors to like his client, just see the facts clearly and decide whether there was reasonable doubt he committed the crimes as charged after hearing all the evidence.

“Again, it’s going to be disgusting but this is not a popularity contest and I am not asking you to like him, I am just asking you to follow the law…,” he added. “At the completion of this evidence the judge is going to instruct you to follow the law and that is all we can ask.”

The trial continues.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.