Attempted murderer tells police 'I messed up,' affidavit says

DECATUR — Keylon M. Oneal is reported as telling Decatur Police “I messed up, man”, after pumping three bullets into his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend in a fit of rage.

A sworn affidavit said the 22-year-old victim sustained life-threatening wounds to his neck but was saved by surgeons at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Oneal is pleading not guilty to a charge of attempted murder.

The affidavit, signed by Officer Paul Vickers, said police patrols found the victim at 1:30 a.m. June 23, slumped over in the driver’s seat of his van after it had crashed into a chain link fence in the 700 block of East Wood Street.

He is quoted as telling police he had been giving the 23-year-old Oneal a ride, although he did not say why. The victim said his good deed was repaid with Oneal pulling out a handgun and opening fire from the passenger seat.

Vickers said police quickly found Oneal in the 100 block of North Illinois Street where he immediately surrendered with his “hands on top of his head”, according to Vickers.

“Upon making contact with Keylon, he stated ‘I messed up, man. I know I messed up, I won’t want to resist,’” said Vickers in the affidavit. He said Oneal told police he had dumped the stolen handgun in a backpack under a bush and that was where police recovered it.

“Keylon advised that he shot (the victim) in a fit of rage and claimed that he did not intend on killing him,” said Vickers.

Oneal appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court where he told Judge Rodney Forbes he was willing to waive a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him. He also pleaded not guilty to further charges of being a felon who both possessed and used a firearm.

He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Sept. 15. He remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1 million, requiring him to post a bond of $100,000 to be released.