DECATUR — The lawyer hired to defend Steven L. Hirstein — the Decatur man accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times and then throwing a knife at police officers before they shot and wounded him — told a judge Wednesday he needs more time to prepare for the case.

Attorney Chris Amero, appearing before Macon County Circuit Court Judge Lindsey Shelton, said he had only been retained the previous evening. Amero asked for a court hearing on the charges against his 43-year-old client to be set back a week and the judge agreed.

Hirstein is charged with the attempted murder of his 35-year-old girlfriend and is also charged with two counts of armed violence, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four counts of domestic battery and faces one charge of criminal damage. He has yet to enter formal pleas.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police said the charges date to just before 4 a.m. March 30 when officers had been called to the home in the 400 block of East Orchard Street that Hirstein shared with his girlfriend.

Bodycam footage from multiple Decatur Police officers was released showing the incident.

Officers found the woman suffering from multiple stab wounds and she told them she had been attacked after intervening to stop Hirstein from harming her 14-year-old son. She is quoted as telling police the boy had been targeted because he had earlier told Hirstein to stop hitting his mom.

Bodycam evidence released by police showed officers surrounding a bathroom where they believed Hirstein was holed-up. He is then seen bursting through the door and hurling a knife at the officers with his right hand while clutching another knife in his left; police opened fire and Hirstein is knocked back into the bathroom, the video showed. He suffered multiple wounds but none of them proved life-threatening.

The use of deadly force was investigated by the State Police which passed its findings to the State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who issued a ruling Friday that he found the shooting of Hirstein was “legally justified.”

The defendant is now due back in court for the preliminary hearing on May 3. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $1.085 million, meaning he must post a bond of $108,500 to be freed.

