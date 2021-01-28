 Skip to main content
Authorities identify man found dead inside a burned Decatur home, cause of death pending
Authorities identify man found dead inside a burned Decatur home, cause of death pending

DECATUR — The investigation continues into the death of a 91-year-old man found Tuesday by firefighters called to an early-morning fire at his Decatur home.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified the victim as James D. Peterson.

Day said the cause of death is still classified as "pending" and that a final determination is awaiting toxicology screens and the completion of a fire investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Decatur Fire Department was called to 445 N. 35th St. at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and arrived to find heavy flames coming from the garage and back of the house, a news release stated. Two firefighters were injured while battling the fire, officials said.

