Authorities identify 16-year-old Maroa girl who died in crash
Authorities identify 16-year-old Maroa girl who died in crash

DECATUR — The 16-year-old Maroa girl who died Tuesday from injuries received in a single-car crash in rural Macon County has been identified as Savannah Mosley, authorities said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the girl in a Thursday news release.The coroner said she suffered "massive torso/lower extremity trauma" after the car she was riding in struck a "retaining wall/roadway fixture."

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.

Day said the 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional trauma center outside of Macon County and had no further information on them. 

The crash is being investigated by sheriff's office and the Illinois State Police. An inquest is pending.

