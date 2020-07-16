Authorities identify 16-year-old Maroa girl who died in crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The 16-year-old Maroa girl who died Tuesday from injuries received in a single-car crash in rural Macon County has been identified as Savannah Mosley, authorities said.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day identified the girl in a Thursday news release.The coroner said she suffered "massive torso/lower extremity trauma" after the car she was riding in struck a "retaining wall/roadway fixture."

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office in a statement said deputies responded at 10:14 p.m. to reports of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road.

Day said the 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional trauma center outside of Macon County and had no further information on them.