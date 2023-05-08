DECATUR — The Decatur man who died of gunshot wounds Friday evening has been identified as Travion Pickens.

In a news release Monday, Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Pickens, 28, was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m. in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“Mr. Pickens was brought to the hospital by ambulance and was noted to be in very critical condition,” said Day. “He died shortly after arrival in the emergency room.”

Decatur police Lt. Scott Rosenbery said officers had found the mortally wounded Pickens around 5:38 p.m. Friday after being called to a home in the 100 block of West Packard Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Rosenbery said the investigation into his death continues. Day said an autopsy was carried out Sunday and an inquest into the death is pending.

