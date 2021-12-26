Authorities identify Decatur victim of fatal Christmas Eve shooting

DECATUR — The Macon County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man who was fatally shot on Christmas Eve.

Efrem O. Jones, 30, of Decatur, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday after suffering gunshot trauma at 552 S. Church St.

Officers were dispatched after reports of shots fired and a person down at approximately 1:30 p.m. A news release from Coroner Michael Day said Jones was found down on the sidewalk near the entry of an apartment complex at the address.

Day said an autopsy is scheduled for Sunday at the McClean County Coroner's Morgue in Bloomington. An inquest is pending.

Sgt. Steven Carroll of the Decatur Police Department said in a new release that no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-424-8477.

