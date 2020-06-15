Authorities identify Mount Zion resident who died in Decatur motorcycle crash
Authorities identify Mount Zion resident who died in Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR — The Mount Zion motorcyclist who died after a Sunday night collision in Decatur was identified Monday as Daniel Smith, 46.

A news release from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Smith was pronounced dead at 12:28 a.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital. "Mr. Smith died from massive closed head injuries sustained in the crash," Day added. 

Decatur police in a statement said the accident happened around 9:30 p.m. when Smith's motorcycle was in collision with a car driven by a 30-year-old Decatur man at the intersection of North Woodford Street and East Grand Avenue.

A statement from police said Smith was not wearing a helmet and had been found "unresponsive at the scene" of the collision. The preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was eastbound on Grand and the car was northbound on Woodford, the police statement added.  

The scene of the crash was closed for about four hours while police investigations continued. The circumstances of the collision are now being probed by the police department's Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

