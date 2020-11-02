Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting in Decatur

DECATUR — The victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in Decatur was identified by the coroner's office as Trevoris J. Wells.

Wells, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 2300 block of North Rosedale.

According to a Decatur Police Department news release, officers were dispatched to the area around 4 p.m. Sunday after a report of shots fired. Police found the victim shot in a yard when they arrived.

No additional information about the investigation was available Monday.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said an autopsy was scheduled for late Monday at the McLean County Coroner's Morgue and preliminary autopsy information is expected to be released Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 217-424-2734. People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 217-423-8477.

