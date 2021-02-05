 Skip to main content
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by train in Blue Mound
Authorities identify woman who died after being hit by train in Blue Mound

BLUE MOUND — Authorities have identified the woman killed Wednesday after being struck by a train in Blue Mound as Karen Lynne Sammons.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said the 53-year-old Blue Mound woman died instantly on Wednesday after she "stepped into the path of an oncoming freight train" near the 500 block of Railroad Avenue.

Day said the incident was reported about 3:50 p.m. by the train crew and passers-by. Day described Sammons as a "pedestrian" at the railroad tracks/embankment area where the incident occurred.

Sammons' death continues to be investigated by the coroner's office and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

